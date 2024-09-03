Moldovan leu to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Uruguayan pesos is currently 2.321 today, reflecting a -0.620% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.324% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.337 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.289 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 1.129% increase in value.