몰도바 레우 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 우루과이 페소로 is currently 2.223 today, reflecting a 0.336% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.231% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 2.224 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2.193 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.924% increase in value.