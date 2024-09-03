Moldovan leu to Tongan paʻangas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Moldovan leu to Tongan paʻangas history summary. This is the Moldovan leu (MDL) to Tongan paʻangas (TOP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MDL and TOP historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MDL to TOP conversion chart
1 MDL = 0.13151 TOP
0
Moldovan leu to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.132 today, reflecting a -2.610% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.775% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.135 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.131 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.450% decrease in value.
