몰도바 레우 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 is currently 0.131 today, reflecting a 0.578% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.182% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.133 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.129 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 2.048% increase in value.