Moldovan leu to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 1.034 today, reflecting a 0.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 1.730% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 1.035 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.011 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.160% decrease in value.