Eswatini Lilangeni to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Moldovan leus is currently 0.967 today, reflecting a -0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.601% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.989 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.966 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.175% increase in value.