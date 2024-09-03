Moldovan leu to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 1,297.960 today, reflecting a -0.449% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.195% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 1,313.080 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1,283.660 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.433% decrease in value.