몰도바 레우 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 1266.670 today, reflecting a -0.498% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.015% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 1288.180 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1251.520 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.203% increase in value.