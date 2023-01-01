1 Moldovan leu to Guernsey pounds

Convert MDL to GGP at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
0.04 ggp

1.00000 MDL = 0.04455 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79352518.85321.36141.5187283.36851.64461.3395
1 GBP1.2602123.75881.715641.91389105.0612.072531.68804
1 ZAR0.05304140.042089710.07221060.08055494.421980.0872320.0710489
1 CAD0.7345380.58287413.848411.1155661.23731.208020.983914

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Guernsey pound
1 MDL0.04455 GGP
5 MDL0.22274 GGP
10 MDL0.44548 GGP
20 MDL0.89097 GGP
50 MDL2.22742 GGP
100 MDL4.45483 GGP
250 MDL11.13707 GGP
500 MDL22.27415 GGP
1000 MDL44.54830 GGP
2000 MDL89.09660 GGP
5000 MDL222.74150 GGP
10000 MDL445.48300 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Moldovan Leu
1 GGP22.44750 MDL
5 GGP112.23750 MDL
10 GGP224.47500 MDL
20 GGP448.95000 MDL
50 GGP1122.37500 MDL
100 GGP2244.75000 MDL
250 GGP5611.87500 MDL
500 GGP11223.75000 MDL
1000 GGP22447.50000 MDL
2000 GGP44895.00000 MDL
5000 GGP112237.50000 MDL
10000 GGP224475.00000 MDL