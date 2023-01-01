50 Moldovan leus to Georgian laris

Convert MDL to GEL at the real exchange rate

50 mdl
7.60 gel

1.00000 MDL = 0.15205 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Georgian Lari
1 MDL0.15205 GEL
5 MDL0.76023 GEL
10 MDL1.52046 GEL
20 MDL3.04092 GEL
50 MDL7.60230 GEL
100 MDL15.20460 GEL
250 MDL38.01150 GEL
500 MDL76.02300 GEL
1000 MDL152.04600 GEL
2000 MDL304.09200 GEL
5000 MDL760.23000 GEL
10000 MDL1520.46000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Moldovan Leu
1 GEL6.57696 MDL
5 GEL32.88480 MDL
10 GEL65.76960 MDL
20 GEL131.53920 MDL
50 GEL328.84800 MDL
100 GEL657.69600 MDL
250 GEL1644.24000 MDL
500 GEL3288.48000 MDL
1000 GEL6576.96000 MDL
2000 GEL13153.92000 MDL
5000 GEL32884.80000 MDL
10000 GEL65769.60000 MDL