1 thousand Liberian dollars to Chilean pesos

Convert LRD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 lrd
4561 clp

1.00000 LRD = 4.56099 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86831.0909590.94321.493461.66050.9639518.7188
1 GBP1.1516811.2564104.7351.719951.912331.1101621.5577
1 USD0.916650.795925183.36151.368951.522070.8836517.1583
1 INR0.01099590.009547870.011995910.01642180.01825870.01060020.20583

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 LRD4.56099 CLP
5 LRD22.80495 CLP
10 LRD45.60990 CLP
20 LRD91.21980 CLP
50 LRD228.04950 CLP
100 LRD456.09900 CLP
250 LRD1140.24750 CLP
500 LRD2280.49500 CLP
1000 LRD4560.99000 CLP
2000 LRD9121.98000 CLP
5000 LRD22804.95000 CLP
10000 LRD45609.90000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 CLP0.21925 LRD
5 CLP1.09625 LRD
10 CLP2.19251 LRD
20 CLP4.38502 LRD
50 CLP10.96255 LRD
100 CLP21.92510 LRD
250 CLP54.81275 LRD
500 CLP109.62550 LRD
1000 CLP219.25100 LRD
2000 CLP438.50200 LRD
5000 CLP1096.25500 LRD
10000 CLP2192.51000 LRD