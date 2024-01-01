Lebanese pounds to Ugandan shillings today

Convert LBP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
43 ugx

1.000 LBP = 0.04327 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3481.6431.5170.9141.33918.6950.781
1 CAD0.74211.2191.1250.6790.99413.8720.58
1 NZD0.6090.82110.9230.5570.81511.3820.476
1 AUD0.6590.8891.08310.6030.88312.3250.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pound

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 LBP0.04327 UGX
5 LBP0.21633 UGX
10 LBP0.43265 UGX
20 LBP0.86530 UGX
50 LBP2.16325 UGX
100 LBP4.32650 UGX
250 LBP10.81625 UGX
500 LBP21.63250 UGX
1000 LBP43.26500 UGX
2000 LBP86.53000 UGX
5000 LBP216.32500 UGX
10000 LBP432.65000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
1 UGX23.11330 LBP
5 UGX115.56650 LBP
10 UGX231.13300 LBP
20 UGX462.26600 LBP
50 UGX1,155.66500 LBP
100 UGX2,311.33000 LBP
250 UGX5,778.32500 LBP
500 UGX11,556.65000 LBP
1000 UGX23,113.30000 LBP
2000 UGX46,226.60000 LBP
5000 UGX115,566.50000 LBP
10000 UGX231,133.00000 LBP