100 Lebanese pounds to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert LBP to SLL at the real exchange rate

100 lbp
149.96 sll

1.00000 LBP = 1.49957 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090690.92061.494391.661990.9641518.7364
1 GBP1.1494311.2536104.5091.717751.910391.1082221.5367
1 USD0.916950.797703183.36751.370251.523930.8840517.1799
1 INR0.01099860.009568510.011995110.01643630.01827960.01060430.206074

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 LBP1.49957 SLL
5 LBP7.49785 SLL
10 LBP14.99570 SLL
20 LBP29.99140 SLL
50 LBP74.97850 SLL
100 LBP149.95700 SLL
250 LBP374.89250 SLL
500 LBP749.78500 SLL
1000 LBP1499.57000 SLL
2000 LBP2999.14000 SLL
5000 LBP7497.85000 SLL
10000 LBP14995.70000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Lebanese Pound
1 SLL0.66686 LBP
5 SLL3.33430 LBP
10 SLL6.66859 LBP
20 SLL13.33718 LBP
50 SLL33.34295 LBP
100 SLL66.68590 LBP
250 SLL166.71475 LBP
500 SLL333.42950 LBP
1000 SLL666.85900 LBP
2000 SLL1333.71800 LBP
5000 SLL3334.29500 LBP
10000 SLL6668.59000 LBP