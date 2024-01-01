Isle of Man pounds to Botswanan pulas today

Convert IMP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
17,488.40 bwp

1.000 IMP = 17.49 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7351.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2421.7241.9421.13321.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1061.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Botswanan Pula
1 IMP17.48840 BWP
5 IMP87.44200 BWP
10 IMP174.88400 BWP
20 IMP349.76800 BWP
50 IMP874.42000 BWP
100 IMP1,748.84000 BWP
250 IMP4,372.10000 BWP
500 IMP8,744.20000 BWP
1000 IMP17,488.40000 BWP
2000 IMP34,976.80000 BWP
5000 IMP87,442.00000 BWP
10000 IMP174,884.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Isle of Man pound
1 BWP0.05718 IMP
5 BWP0.28590 IMP
10 BWP0.57181 IMP
20 BWP1.14362 IMP
50 BWP2.85905 IMP
100 BWP5.71809 IMP
250 BWP14.29523 IMP
500 BWP28.59045 IMP
1000 BWP57.18090 IMP
2000 BWP114.36180 IMP
5000 BWP285.90450 IMP
10000 BWP571.80900 IMP