Haitian gourde to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Turkish liras is currently 0.259 today, reflecting a 0.317% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.272% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.262 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.258 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.