Haitian gourde to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a -1.545% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.779% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.156% decrease in value.