Haitian gourde to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Thai bahts is currently 0.262 today, reflecting a 0.534% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.498% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.262 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.258 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.483% increase in value.