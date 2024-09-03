Haitian gourde to Cayman Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Cayman Islands dollars is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.282% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Cayman Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.386% increase in value.