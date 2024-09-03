Haitian gourde to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.397% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.