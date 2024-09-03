Haitian gourde to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Cambodian riels is currently 31.082 today, reflecting a 0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.356% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 31.091 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 30.907 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.407% decrease in value.