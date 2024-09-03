Haitian gourde to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Indian rupees is currently 0.640 today, reflecting a 0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.336% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.641 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.638 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.388% increase in value.