Haitian gourde to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Gambian dalasis is currently 0.529 today, reflecting a -1.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0.538 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.527 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.786% increase in value.