Haitian gourde to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Algerian dinars is currently 1.016 today, reflecting a -0.287% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a -0.272% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.023 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.014 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.452% decrease in value.