Haitian gourde to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Dominican pesos is currently 0.455 today, reflecting a -0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.171% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.456 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.453 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.440% decrease in value.