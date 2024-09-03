Haitian gourde to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.764 today, reflecting a 0.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 1.366% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.765 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.753 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.497% increase in value.