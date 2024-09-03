Haitian gourde to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.014 today, reflecting a 0.386% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 1.479% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.014 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.013 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.443% increase in value.