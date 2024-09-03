Croatian kuna to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to South African rand is currently 2.558 today, reflecting a 0.444% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 1.158% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 2.558 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.512 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.576% increase in value.