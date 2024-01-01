1 thousand Croatian kunas to CFP francs

Convert HRK to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
15,346 xpf

kn1.000 HRK = ₣15.35 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 HRK to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.649615.8789
Low15.319415.3194
Average15.469015.6386
Change-1.94%-2.03%
View full history

1 HRK to XPF stats

The performance of HRK to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.6496 and a 30 day low of 15.3194. This means the 30 day average was 15.4690. The change for HRK to XPF was -1.94.

The performance of HRK to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.8789 and a 90 day low of 15.3194. This means the 90 day average was 15.6386. The change for HRK to XPF was -2.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3090.9061.4860.7621.61717.962
1 CAD0.73810.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.262
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1350.5821.23513.718
1 EUR1.1041.4951.44511.640.8411.78419.826

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / CFP Franc
1 HRK15.34590 XPF
5 HRK76.72950 XPF
10 HRK153.45900 XPF
20 HRK306.91800 XPF
50 HRK767.29500 XPF
100 HRK1,534.59000 XPF
250 HRK3,836.47500 XPF
500 HRK7,672.95000 XPF
1000 HRK15,345.90000 XPF
2000 HRK30,691.80000 XPF
5000 HRK76,729.50000 XPF
10000 HRK153,459.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Croatian Kuna
1 XPF0.06516 HRK
5 XPF0.32582 HRK
10 XPF0.65164 HRK
20 XPF1.30328 HRK
50 XPF3.25819 HRK
100 XPF6.51638 HRK
250 XPF16.29095 HRK
500 XPF32.58190 HRK
1000 XPF65.16380 HRK
2000 XPF130.32760 HRK
5000 XPF325.81900 HRK
10000 XPF651.63800 HRK