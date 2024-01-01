5 Croatian kunas to Guernsey pounds

Convert HRK to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 hrk
0.54 ggp

kn1.000 HRK = £0.1086 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GGP
1 HRK to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11230.1129
Low0.10750.1075
Average0.10980.1108
Change-2.51%-2.46%
1 HRK to GGP stats

The performance of HRK to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1123 and a 30 day low of 0.1075. This means the 30 day average was 0.1098. The change for HRK to GGP was -2.51.

The performance of HRK to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1129 and a 90 day low of 0.1075. This means the 90 day average was 0.1108. The change for HRK to GGP was -2.46.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3531.3090.9061.4840.7621.61617.907
1 CAD0.73910.9680.671.0970.5641.19513.24
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1340.5831.23413.683
1 EUR1.1041.4931.44511.6380.8421.78419.77

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Guernsey pound
1 HRK0.10859 GGP
5 HRK0.54297 GGP
10 HRK1.08594 GGP
20 HRK2.17188 GGP
50 HRK5.42970 GGP
100 HRK10.85940 GGP
250 HRK27.14850 GGP
500 HRK54.29700 GGP
1000 HRK108.59400 GGP
2000 HRK217.18800 GGP
5000 HRK542.97000 GGP
10000 HRK1,085.94000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Croatian Kuna
1 GGP9.20859 HRK
5 GGP46.04295 HRK
10 GGP92.08590 HRK
20 GGP184.17180 HRK
50 GGP460.42950 HRK
100 GGP920.85900 HRK
250 GGP2,302.14750 HRK
500 GGP4,604.29500 HRK
1000 GGP9,208.59000 HRK
2000 GGP18,417.18000 HRK
5000 GGP46,042.95000 HRK
10000 GGP92,085.90000 HRK