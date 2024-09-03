Hong Kong dollar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Kenyan shillings is currently 16.514 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.016% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 16.544 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 16.493 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.243% increase in value.