1,000 gip
105,734 btn

1.000 GIP = 105.7 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:36
1 EUR10.8541.08690.321.4721.6620.96718.196
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7771.7241.9471.13321.31
1 USD0.9210.787183.1941.3561.5310.89116.76
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GIP105.73400 BTN
5 GIP528.67000 BTN
10 GIP1,057.34000 BTN
20 GIP2,114.68000 BTN
50 GIP5,286.70000 BTN
100 GIP10,573.40000 BTN
250 GIP26,433.50000 BTN
500 GIP52,867.00000 BTN
1000 GIP105,734.00000 BTN
2000 GIP211,468.00000 BTN
5000 GIP528,670.00000 BTN
10000 GIP1,057,340.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Gibraltar Pound
1 BTN0.00946 GIP
5 BTN0.04729 GIP
10 BTN0.09458 GIP
20 BTN0.18915 GIP
50 BTN0.47289 GIP
100 BTN0.94577 GIP
250 BTN2.36443 GIP
500 BTN4.72886 GIP
1000 BTN9.45772 GIP
2000 BTN18.91544 GIP
5000 BTN47.28860 GIP
10000 BTN94.57720 GIP