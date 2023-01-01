10 thousand Fijian dollars to Turkish liras

Convert FJD to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 fjd
126,906 try

1.00000 FJD = 12.69060 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.81521.524860.916951.3406583.33350.7977341.3696
1 ZAR0.053148710.08104380.04873330.07125364.429050.04239840.0727922
1 AUD0.655812.33910.601320.87919854.65010.5231540.898184
1 EUR1.090620.51991.6630111.4621190.88350.871.49369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 FJD12.69060 TRY
5 FJD63.45300 TRY
10 FJD126.90600 TRY
20 FJD253.81200 TRY
50 FJD634.53000 TRY
100 FJD1269.06000 TRY
250 FJD3172.65000 TRY
500 FJD6345.30000 TRY
1000 FJD12690.60000 TRY
2000 FJD25381.20000 TRY
5000 FJD63453.00000 TRY
10000 FJD126906.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Fijian Dollar
1 TRY0.07880 FJD
5 TRY0.39399 FJD
10 TRY0.78798 FJD
20 TRY1.57597 FJD
50 TRY3.93992 FJD
100 TRY7.87985 FJD
250 TRY19.69962 FJD
500 TRY39.39925 FJD
1000 TRY78.79850 FJD
2000 TRY157.59700 FJD
5000 TRY393.99250 FJD
10000 TRY787.98500 FJD