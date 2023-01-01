1 thousand Fijian dollars to Guinean francs

Convert FJD to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
3,830,710 gnf

1.00000 FJD = 3830.71000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.81091.524740.917151.3410583.33150.7978621.3696
1 ZAR0.053160810.08105610.04875780.07129114.429960.04241490.0728089
1 AUD0.6558512.337110.6015320.87952854.6530.5232780.898252
1 EUR1.090320.50951.6624211.4621590.85630.86991.49327

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 FJD3830.71000 GNF
5 FJD19153.55000 GNF
10 FJD38307.10000 GNF
20 FJD76614.20000 GNF
50 FJD191535.50000 GNF
100 FJD383071.00000 GNF
250 FJD957677.50000 GNF
500 FJD1915355.00000 GNF
1000 FJD3830710.00000 GNF
2000 FJD7661420.00000 GNF
5000 FJD19153550.00000 GNF
10000 FJD38307100.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 GNF0.00026 FJD
5 GNF0.00131 FJD
10 GNF0.00261 FJD
20 GNF0.00522 FJD
50 GNF0.01305 FJD
100 GNF0.02610 FJD
250 GNF0.06526 FJD
500 GNF0.13052 FJD
1000 GNF0.26105 FJD
2000 GNF0.52210 FJD
5000 GNF1.30524 FJD
10000 GNF2.61048 FJD