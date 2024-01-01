Dominican pesos to Philippine pesos today

Convert DOP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
953.80 php

1.000 DOP = 0.9538 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:28
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Dominican pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Philippine Peso
1 DOP0.95380 PHP
5 DOP4.76899 PHP
10 DOP9.53799 PHP
20 DOP19.07598 PHP
50 DOP47.68995 PHP
100 DOP95.37990 PHP
250 DOP238.44975 PHP
500 DOP476.89950 PHP
1000 DOP953.79900 PHP
2000 DOP1,907.59800 PHP
5000 DOP4,768.99500 PHP
10000 DOP9,537.99000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 PHP1.04844 DOP
5 PHP5.24220 DOP
10 PHP10.48440 DOP
20 PHP20.96880 DOP
50 PHP52.42200 DOP
100 PHP104.84400 DOP
250 PHP262.11000 DOP
500 PHP524.22000 DOP
1000 PHP1,048.44000 DOP
2000 PHP2,096.88000 DOP
5000 PHP5,242.20000 DOP
10000 PHP10,484.40000 DOP