Nepalese Rupee (NPR)
Currency name
Nepalese Rupee
Currency symbol
₨
NPR exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From NPR
|0.00753
|0.00693
|0.00592
|0.62510
|1.14047
|0.69625
|0.01153
|0.14243
|To NPR
|132.81800
|144.37300
|168.98400
|1.59974
|0.87683
|1.43627
|86.75010
|7.02080
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.