Nepalese Rupee (NPR)

Currency name

Nepalese Rupee

NPR exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From NPR0.00746 0.00684 0.00583 0.62538 1.09351 0.63686 0.01146 0.13646
To NPR134.00000 146.20100 171.58700 1.59903 0.91449 1.57021 87.25410 7.32829

