Bolivian boliviano to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Mozambican meticals is currently 9.184 today, reflecting a -0.573% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.809% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 9.265 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 9.184 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.532% decrease in value.