Bermudan dollar to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Saudi riyals is currently 3.754 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 3.755 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 3.751 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.045% increase in value.