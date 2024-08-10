Bermudan dollar to Romanian leus Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bermudan dollar to Romanian leus history summary. This is the Bermudan dollar (BMD) to Romanian leus (RON) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BMD and RON historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
Bermudan dollar to Romanian leus exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Romanian leus is currently 4.559 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.042% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 4.570 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 4.528 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.383% decrease in value.
