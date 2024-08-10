Bermudan dollar to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Romanian leus is currently 4.559 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.042% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 4.570 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 4.528 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.383% decrease in value.