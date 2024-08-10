Bermudan dollar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Nepalese rupees is currently 134.328 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.245% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 134.340 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 134.000 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.075% increase in value.