Bermudan dollar to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Mozambican meticals is currently 63.597 today, reflecting a -0.321% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.378% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 63.839 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 63.597 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.371% decrease in value.