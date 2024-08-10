Bermudan dollar to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Mongolian tugriks is currently 3,382.480 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.061% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 3,393.730 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 3,378.220 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.315% decrease in value.