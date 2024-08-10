Bermudan dollar to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Myanmar kyats is currently 2,101.280 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 2,103.000 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 2,101.130 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.082% increase in value.