Bermudan dollar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 4,573.450 today, reflecting a 0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.735% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 4,576.560 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 4,531.510 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.568% increase in value.