Bermudan dollar to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 299.930 today, reflecting a -0.294% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.598% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 302.245 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 299.710 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.