Bermudan dollar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Lebanese pounds is currently 89,525.000 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 89,537.500 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 89,333.800 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.186% decrease in value.