Bermudan dollar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 15,925.000 today, reflecting a -0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.698% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 16,200.000 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 15,890.000 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.483% decrease in value.