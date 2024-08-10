Bermudan dollar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Gambian dalasis is currently 69.355 today, reflecting a 0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.412% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 69.358 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 68.390 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.415% increase in value.