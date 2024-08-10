Bermudan dollar to Falkland Islands pounds Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bermudan dollar to Falkland Islands pounds history summary. This is the Bermudan dollar (BMD) to Falkland Islands pounds (FKP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BMD and FKP historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.
Bermudan dollar to Falkland Islands pounds exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Falkland Islands pounds is currently 0.784 today, reflecting a -0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.360% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Falkland Islands pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.789 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.781 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.424% increase in value.
