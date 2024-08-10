Bermudan dollar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Belarusian rubles is currently 3.271 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.012% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 3.275 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 3.269 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -0.151% decrease in value.